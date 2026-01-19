Subscribed to Amagi Media IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Priced between ₹343 to ₹361 per share with a lot size of 41 shares, Amagi Media Labs IPO received bids for 82,40,12,260 shares against an offer of 2,72,66,589 shares. Of the total subscriptions, NIIs oversubscribed their portion by 37.36 times, QIBs by 33.77 times, and retail investors, though the least subscribed category, had their quota oversubscribed by 9.31 times.

With the subscription window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment results, which are expected to be out today.

How to check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status online?

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.

Direct links to check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status:

Check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status on BSE : https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India : https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Amagi Media Labs IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

As the allotment process moves forward, unlisted shares of Amagi Media Labs are currently trading around ₹380.5 in the grey market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹19.5 per share, or about 5.4 per cent above the upper price band of ₹361, according to unofficial market trackers.