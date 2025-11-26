Ravelcare IPO opens for bidding on Dec 1; check price band, key dates, GMP

Ravelcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of beauty and personal care brand Ravelcare will open for public subscription on Monday, December 1, 2025. The ₹24.1 crore SME issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Ravelcare IPO:

Ravelcare IPO price band, lot size

Ravelcare has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹123 to ₹130 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹260,000, considering the upper price band, to bid for two lots. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 390,000 for three lots or 3,000 shares.

Ravelcare IPO key dates According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will, tentatively, close on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Shares of Ravelcare will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively, on Monday, December 8, 2025. Ravelcare IPO registrar, lead manager Kfintech Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Marwadi Chandrana Intermediaries Brokers is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue. Ravelcare IPO GMP On Wednesday, November 26, the unlisted shares of Ravelcare were trading at ₹146, up ₹16 or 12.3 per cent against the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.