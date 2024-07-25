RNFI Services IPO: How to check allotment; latest GMP, likely listing price

RNFI Services IPO allotment status today: The basis of allotment of RNFI Services shares is scheduled today, July 25, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering of RNFI Services, which closed on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, received massive demand from investors as it was booked a whopping 221.49 times by the last date of subscription.

RNFI Services IPO was subscribed 142.62 times in the retail category and 513.31 times in the NII category, while the QIB category received 140.66 times subscription. RNFI Services IPO was available in the price band of Rs 98-105 per share with a lot size of 1200 shares. The company has fixed Rs 105 as the issue price for the IPO.

RNFI Services IPO allotment status

The shares for RNFI Services are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the registrar for the issue, or by using this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php

RNFI Services IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of RNFI Services are currently trading at a premium of Rs 85 or 80.95 per cent over the IPO issue price, according to several websites that track grey market activities.

RNFI Services listing price prediction

Shares of RNFI Services are scheduled to list on the NSE SME on Monday, July 29, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares may list around Rs 190 (GMP + Issue Price), yielding a return of over 80 per cent to its investors.

About RNFI Services

RNFI Services Limited is a financial technology company that focuses on providing banking and other financial digital services across India. The company, established in 2015, currently operates in four larger categories, including money changer services, non-business correspondent services, and insurance broking.