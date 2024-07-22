Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Investor subscribe Sanstar IPO 13.47 times offer size on day 2 of offer

Investor subscribe Sanstar IPO 13.47 times offer size on day 2 of offer

The initial public offer of plant-based speciality products company Sanstar Ltd received 13.47 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Monday.

ipo market listing share market
It has an installed capacity of 1,100 tonnes per day through its two manufacturing facilities at Dhule in Maharashtra and Kutch in Gujarat.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of plant-based speciality products company Sanstar Ltd received 13.47 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Monday.

The Rs 510-crore initial share sale got bids for 50,64,45,900 shares against 3,75,90,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The category for non-institutional investors received 32.84 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 12.14 times. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 1.29 times subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to 4.18 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 1.19 crore equity shares.

The IPO has a price range of Rs 90-95 per share.

On Thursday, Sanstar Ltd said it has collected Rs 153 crore from anchor investors.

More From This Section

Stallion India Fluorochemicals gets Sebi's nod to raise funds through IPO

Kataria Industries IPO: Allotment status today, GMP, likely listing price

Sahaj Solar listing today: Shares make stellar debut, list at 90% premium

India IPO frenzy draws retail investors with quick 57% gains: Report

Virtual Galaxy Infotech raises Rs 21.44 cr ahead of IPO, to file DRHP soon

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 181.55 crore will be utilised to fund the capital expenditure requirement for the expansion of the company's Dhule facility, Rs 100 crore for debt payment and a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Sanstar is one of the major manufacturers of plant-based speciality products and ingredient solutions in the country.

The company's speciality products and ingredients add taste, texture, nutrients and increased functionality to foods as ingredients, thickening agents, stabilisers and sweeteners, among others.

It has an installed capacity of 1,100 tonnes per day through its two manufacturing facilities at Dhule in Maharashtra and Kutch in Gujarat.

The company exports its products to 49 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania and has established its presence across India, distributing its products to 22 states.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RNFI Services IPO opens today: Check GMP, Dates, Price, Size and more

NLC India to raise funds via IPO of arm for clean energy expansion: CMD

Milky Mist gears up for Rs 2,000 cr IPO at a valuation of Rs 20,000 cr

Kataria Industries IPO opens today for bids; GMP indicates 52% listing gain

IPO-bound Swiggy announces fifth ESOP liquidity programme worth $65 million

Topics :IPOStock Market

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story