E to E Transportation IPO opens Dec 26; GMP at 75%: Check key details here

E to E Transportation IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹164 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares

E to E Transportation IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation, a railway engineering company, will open for public subscription on Friday, December 26, 2025. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹84.22 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
E to E Transportation IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹164 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,78,400 to bid for two lots consisting of 1,600 shares. 
 
Established in 2010, E To E Transportation Infrastructure operates as a system integrator for rail engineering solutions across mainline, urban transit, and private siding segments. It offers comprehensive rail engineering services for railway infrastructure projects, providing customised solutions for designing, procurement, installation and testing of rail signaling & tele-communication systems, track electrification and turnkey projects involving civil and track components, both in India and in select international markets. Its client base includes Zonal Railways, public sector undertakings (PSUs) under Indian Railways, large-scale manufacturers, corporate entities with their privately owned rail sidings and infrastructure development companies.

Here are the key details of E to E Transportation IPO:

E to E Transportation IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of E to E Transportation were trading at ₹304, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹130 or 75 per cent against the upper end of the price band of ₹164 to ₹174.

E to E Transportation IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 31, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Thursday, January 1. E to E Transportation shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday, January 2, 2025.

E to E Transportation IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Hem Securities is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

E to E Transportation IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹70 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

E to E Transportation IPO financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹250.8 crore, up 47 per cent from ₹170.18 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹26.56 crore in FY25, up 45 per cent from ₹18.34 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹14.37 crore against ₹9.71 crore in FY24.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

