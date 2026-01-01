E to E Transportation IPO booked 526x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO listing: E to E Transportation, a railway system integration and engineering solutions provider, will make its debut on the Dalal Street on Friday, January 2, 2026, and the grey market is indicating a bumper start.

The SME initial public offering (IPO), worth ₹84.22 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares.

The IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 526.26 times overall. Investors placed bids for 1.69 billion equity shares against 3.21 million shares on offer. The non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was booked 872.09 times, emerged as higher bidders. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors also showed solid interest, subscribing to their portions by 236.30 times and 544.28 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

The IPO allotment was completed on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and investors are now looking forward to the stock’s listing. Ahead of its listing, the unlisted shares of E to E were trading at ₹324 each, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹150, or 86 per cent above the upper end of the ₹164–₹174 price band, according to sources monitoring unofficial markets. If grey market trends continue, E to E Transportation shares could debut around ₹324, indicating a strong listing for investors. However, analysts caution that the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP may not accurately reflect the stock’s listing price.