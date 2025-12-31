OYO parent PRISM files draft IPO papers with Sebi via confidential route

Global travel technology company PRISM, the parent of OYO, has filed confidential draft initial public offering (IPO) papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The filing follows shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on December 20, 2025, where the company received consent to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

What valuation is expected for PRISM’s proposed IPO?

The proposed public offering is expected to value the company in the range of $7–8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Which banks are advising PRISM on the IPO? The company had initially appointed ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs and Citibank as the book-running lead managers to the proposed IPO but has since added more banks to the syndicate. Why were PRISM’s earlier IPO plans shelved? PRISM had first initiated the IPO process in 2021 and filed offer documents with Sebi, followed by a subsequent filing incorporating updated financial and operational disclosures. The company later withdrew its IPO plans amid heightened global market volatility and a weakening macroeconomic environment following the Russia–Ukraine conflict, which weighed on investor sentiment at the time.

How has the company expanded its business since then? Since then, the company has expanded aggressively in India and overseas, while also sharpening its premium portfolio through brands such as Sunday Hotels and Palette. It has focused on strengthening its international presence and acquired US-based G6 Hospitality, the economy lodging franchisor and operator of Motel 6 and Studio 6. What does PRISM’s recent financial performance show? The company indicated a strong start to FY26, reporting a net profit of over Rs 200 crore in the first quarter, revenue of Rs 2,019 crore, a growth of 47 per cent year-on-year, and gross booking value (GBV) of Rs 7,227 crore.

What corporate actions preceded the IPO filing? In the run-up to the current IPO, OYO announced a 1:1 bonus issue in September 2025, issuing one additional equity share for every share held. It also declared an additional bonus issue of 1:19 in December, issuing one equity share for every 19 shares held. What is Moody’s view on PRISM? Moody’s recently reaffirmed PRISM’s B2 corporate family rating with a stable outlook. The ratings agency expects the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to more than double to about $280 million, or roughly Rs 2,500 crore, in FY26, supported by earnings from the G6 Hospitality acquisition, expansion of premium storefronts and continued cost optimisation.