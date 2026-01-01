Gabion Technologies IPO opens on Jan 6: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Gabion Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gabion Technologies, a steel gabion manufacturer, will open for public subscription on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹29.16 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 3.6 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Gabion Technologies IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹76 to ₹81 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,59,200 to bid for two lots consisting of 3,200 shares.

Incorporated in February 2008, Gabion Technologies is engaged in the manufacturing, designing, trading and installation of services of Gabions, Rockfall Protection Nettings, and Geosynthetic Materials, tailored to meet the diverse requirements of civil engineering, infrastructure development, and environmental protection projects. The company caters to a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, retaining walls, slopes, rockfall protection, irrigation, and mining.

Here are the key details of the Gabion Technologies IPO: Gabion Technologies IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Gabion Technologies were trading at ₹106, commanding a premium of ₹25 or 31 per cent against the upper end of the price band. Gabion Technologies IPO key dates The public issue will remain open for subscription until Thursday, January 8, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 9, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Monday, January 12. Gabion Technologies shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.