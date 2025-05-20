Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi nod to seven IPOs including Credila Financial and Sri Lotus Realty

Sebi nod to seven IPOs including Credila Financial and Sri Lotus Realty

Credila's Rs 5,000 crore IPO, Sri Lotus' Rs 792 crore issue among offerings approved by Sebi as market sentiment lifts public listing momentum

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of seven companies — namely Credila Financial Services, Caliber Mining and Logistics, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Jesons Industries, Gem Aromatics, Euro Pratik Sales and Jaro Institute of Technology and Management.
 
The market regulator issued observation letters for each between 13 May and 16 May. 
 
Education loan provider Credila’s Rs 5,000 crore IPO comprises both a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). In March 2024, HDFC Bank had completed the stake sale in HDFC Credila Financial Services to private equity firms BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,553 crore.
 
Notable investor Ashish Kacholia-backed realty firm Sri Lotus Developers and Realty’s IPO will be a fresh issue worth Rs 792 crore. The company focuses on redevelopment projects in the luxury segment in Mumbai.
 
Coal extraction and logistics firm Caliber Mining and Logistics’ IPO consists of a Rs 500 crore fresh issue and a Rs 100 crore OFS from promoter selling shareholders. On the other hand, Euro Pratik Sales’ IPO is entirely an OFS worth Rs 730 crore.

Investment bankers have indicated that many companies whose IPOs were recently approved are now lining up for listing, with market sentiment showing signs of improvement. 
 
Topics :SEBIIPOMarkets

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

