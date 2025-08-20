Home / Markets / IPO / Shreeji Shipping Global IPO garners 6.59 times subscription on day 2

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO garners 6.59 times subscription on day 2

The three-day share sale received bids for 7,51,80,354 shares against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, according to NSE data

initial public offerings, IPO
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers to Shreeji Shipping's public issue.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, a provider of shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo, garnered 6.59 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Wednesday.

The three-day share sale received bids for 7,51,80,354 shares against 114,08,600 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Non-Institutional Investors quota fetched 11.22 times subscription, while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 6.99 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 2.42 times subscription.

The Rs 411-crore initial share sale of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd received 2.13 times subscription on the first day of the share sale on Tuesday.

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd on Monday mobilised more than Rs 123 crore from anchor investors.

The initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of Rs 240-252 per share, would be available for subscription till Thursday.

Shreeji Shipping Global's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company is planning to use Rs 251.2 crore out of the IPO proceeds for acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the supramax category in the secondary market, and Rs 23 crore for repaying debt.

The flagship company of Jamnagar-based Shreeji Group primarily focuses on non-major ports and jetties, particularly along the west coast of India.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers to Shreeji Shipping's public issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patel Retail raises ₹43 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

RSB Retail files for ₹500 crore IPO to boost expansion and repay debt

RSB Retail files draft IPO papers with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹1,500 cr

Premium

Pre-IPO deals moderate after peaking in 2023 amid buoyant primary markets

Less than one-third of new-age Indian IPOs beat market benchmarks: Report

Topics :IPOMarkets

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story