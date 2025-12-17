ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment: The basis of allotment of shares for the maiden public issue of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) received a solid response from investors with an overall subscription of around 39 times.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO received bids for 1.37 billion shares against 35 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 123.87 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 22.04 times. The retail investors quota was booked only 2.53 times.

Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, Kfin Technologies Steps to check ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment status on BSE: Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity Choose 'ICICI Prudential' from the list of IPOs Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number) Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status Steps to check ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment on Kfin Technologies: Visit registrar Kfin Technologies website - ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Under 'Select IPO', select ICICI Prudential from the drop-down box Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN) Click 'Submit', and your application status will appear on your screen ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of ICICI Prudential AMC were trading at ₹2,509 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹344 or 16 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165.