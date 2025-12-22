Shyam Dhani Inds IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 67%

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries, a manufacturer and supplier of premium spices, opened for public subscription on Monday, December 22, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving an overwhelming response from investors, as it was fully subscribed within a few minutes of opening. The issue was subscribed 10.44 times at 11:00 AM, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The issue received bids for 41.12 million equity shares compared to 3.93 million shares on offer. The demand was primarily driven by retail investors who subscribed to the allotted quota by 17.62 times, followed by non-institutional buyers (NIIs) at 11.91 times.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP On Monday, the unlisted shares of Shyam Dhani Industries were trading at ₹117, commanding a premium of ₹47 or 67 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹65 to ₹70, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Shyam Dhani Industries IPO details The three-day subscription window for the maiden public offering will close on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, December 26, 2025. Shares of Shyam Dhani Industries will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.