IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 10 new issues, 4 listings next week

The SME segment will see robust activity, with several new issues lined up, including EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, Sundrex Oil Co, Dhara Rail Projects, Nanta Tech, Admach Systems, Bai Kakaji Polymers, Apollo Techno Industries, and E to E Transportation Infrastructure. SME listings this week include Nepture Logitek, Global Ocean Logistics, MARC Technocrats, and Phytochem Remedies, providing investors with multiple opportunities in the primary market.

Here are the key details of upcoming IPOs next week:

Gujarat Kidney IPO

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality, a multispeciality healthcare services provider, is set to launch its IPO on Monday, December 22, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹250.80 crore through a fresh issue of 22 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹108 to ₹114 per share, with a lot size of 128 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,592 to participate in this IPO.