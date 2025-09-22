Home / Markets / IPO / Solarworld Energy raises ₹220.5 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Solarworld Energy raises ₹220.5 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The ₹490-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on September 23 and conclude on September 25. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹333 to ₹351 per share

initial public offering, IPO
The company said that 75 per cent of the offer size has been earmarked for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Solar energy solutions provider Solarworld Energy Solutions on Monday said it has garnered Rs 220.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

Pinebridge Global Funds, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF), Singularity Equity Fund I, VQ Fastercap Fund II, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and BNP Paribas Financial Markets are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, Solarworld Energy Solutions has allotted 62.82 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at Rs 351 apiece.

The Rs 490-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on September 23 and conclude on September 25. The price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 333 to Rs 351 per share.

At the upper end, the company is valued over Rs 3,000 crore.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 440 crore, and an offer-for-sale of shares valued Rs 50 crore by promoter Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary, Kartik Solarworld, for part-financing the establishment of a 1.2 GW Solar PV TopCon manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, and general corporate purposes.

The company said that 75 per cent of the offer size has been earmarked for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Solarworld Energy Solutions, a solar energy solutions provider, specialises in engineering, procurement and construction services for solar power projects.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue. Solarworld Energy is expected to make its stock market debut on September 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

iValue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 1.82 times, set to list on Sept 25

Pace Digitek aims to raise ₹819 cr via IPO; subscription opens on Sep 26

TIMF Holdings, 360 ONE invest ₹140 cr in Rubicon Research ahead of IPO

Zelio E-Mobility to raise ₹78 crore via SME IPO for R&D, expansion

Ganesh Consumer raises ₹122 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Topics :IPO

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story