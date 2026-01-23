Elon Musk's SpaceX lines up four Wall Street banks for mega 2026 IPO

SpaceX lines up four Wall Street banks for mega 2026 IPO, source says Changes sourcing, add details throughout Jan 22 Reuters - Elon Musk's space startup SpaceX is lining up four Wall Street banks for leading roles on a potential initial public offering that could rank among the largest market debuts ever, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are being considered for senior roles leading the IPO, the person said, cautioning that the company's plans are subject to market conditions and could change.

Reuters had reported last month that SpaceX was interviewing banks for roles in the IPO and that Morgan Stanley was emerging as a leading contender for a key role, as the bank's close ties to Musk give it an edge in the decision.