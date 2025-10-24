Orkla India sets IPO price band at ₹695-730; check key dates, lot size

Orkla India IPO: Orkla India, parent company of packaged foods manufacturer MTR Foods, has set the price band for its initial public offering ( Orkla India, parent company of packaged foods manufacturer MTR Foods, has set the price band for its initial public offering ( IPO ) in the range of ₹695 to ₹730 per equity share. The mainline offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹22.8 million equity shares worth ₹1,667.54 crore. Orkla Asia Pacific is the promoter selling shareholder, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran are other selling shareholders.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Orkla India IPO key dates ALSO READ: Midwest IPO to list on Oct 24; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and close on Friday, October 31, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, November 5, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Orkla India IPO lot size The lot size for an application is 20 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,600 to bid for one lot or 20 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.

Orkla India IPO registrar, lead manager Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers. Orkla India IPO objective ALSO READ: SME IPO surged in FY24 and FY25 on strong retail participation According to the RHP, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Orkla India financial snapshot In the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,394.7 crore, up 1.6 per cent from ₹2,356.01 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 15.4 per cent to ₹355.05 crore from ₹306.83 crore in FY24. The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹255.69 crore in FY25, up 13 per cent compared to ₹226.33 crore in FY24.