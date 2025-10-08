Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital IPO subscribed twice over; institutional investors dominate

Tata Capital IPO subscribed twice over; institutional investors dominate

The fourth-largest IPO in Indian markets saw strong QIB interest but subdued retail participation, with analysts calling valuations largely priced in

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
In the unlisted market just a year ago, the stock had traded above ₹1,000 per share. | Photo: Company website
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 crore mega initial public offering (IPO) — the fourth largest in the domestic market — was subscribed just twice, as the simultaneous launch of two big-ticket offerings drained liquidity.
 
The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed 3.4 times, the high-net-worth individual category twice, the retail portion 1.1 times, and the employee quota 2.9 times. 
 
Overall, the issue drew bids worth ₹21,230 crore and nearly 2.4 million applications.
 
A day before opening, Tata Capital allotted shares worth ₹4,641 crore to anchor investors. 
 
The IPO valued the Tata group company at nearly ₹1.4 trillion, translating to around 3.5 times its book value.
 
Analysts noted that while Tata Capital has solid fundamentals and growth prospects, the current pricing factors in most of the near-term upside. In the unlisted market just a year ago, the stock had traded above ₹1,000 per share.
 

Topics :Tata Capital Financial ServicesTata Capital Servicesinitial public offerings

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

