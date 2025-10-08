Canara HSBC Life IPO: Solvency dip to cash crunch; 5 key risks to watch

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of private life insurance company Canara HSBC Life Insurance will open for bidding on Friday, October 10, 2025. The public issue worth ₹2,51.5 crore comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 237.5 million equity shares. Canara Bank, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings, and Punjab National Bank.

The three-day subscription window is scheduled to close on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is available at a price band of ₹100 to ₹106 per share, with a lot size of 140 shares. Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers. ALSO READ: SK Minerals IPO to hit markets on Oct 10; here's all investors need to know According to RHP, the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer. Here are the key risks associated with investing in the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO: Dependence on bancassurance partners: Canara HSBC Life relies heavily on bancassurance, its largest distribution channel, for driving sales. The company has non-exclusive agreements with Canara Bank, HSBC India, and several regional rural banks, giving it access to over 15,700 branches across India as of March 31, 2025, according to CRISIL. While this extensive network has significantly boosted sales in recent years, any termination or adverse change in these partnerships, or a decline in performance by key bancassurance partners, could materially affect the company’s business and financial condition.

Regulatory risks: Canara HSBC Life operates in a highly regulated environment, primarily under the supervision of IRDAI and other relevant authorities. The company is subject to extensive and evolving laws, regulations, and guidelines. Any adverse regulatory changes or non-compliance could lead to operational disruptions or expose the company to significant penalties, potentially affecting its overall performance. Declining solvency ratio: The company’s solvency ratio has declined over the past three fiscal years, primarily due to increased new business volumes and a shift in product mix. As of June 30, 2025, the solvency ratio stood at 200.42 per cent, compared to 251.81 per cent in FY23, though still above the regulatory minimum of 150 per cent. A further decline below the required threshold could lead to regulatory action or compel the company to raise additional capital. There is no assurance that such capital would be available on favourable terms or at all.