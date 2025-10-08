SK Minerals IPO to hit markets on Oct 10; here's all investors need to know

Specialty chemicals dealer SK Minerals & Additives is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 10, 2025. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹41.15 crore from the markets.

Ahead of the public launch, the bidding for anchor investors is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

As investors await the launch of the public offering, here are the key details from the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

SK Minerals IPO issue size

The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.2 million equity shares worth ₹41.15 crore. The IPO does not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.

SK Minerals IPO price band, lot size The IPO will be available in a price band of ₹120–₹127 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of two lots (2,000 shares) and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter. ALSO READ| Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Worth your money or better to wait? Experts explain A retail investor would require a minimum investment of ₹2,54,000 to apply for two lots comprising 2,000 shares. SK Minerals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, SK Minerals’ unlisted shares were trading flat at around ₹127 per share, which is the upper end of the IPO price band. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO currently stands at nil as of Wednesday.

SK Minerals IPO allotment date, listing date The public subscription window for the IPO will close on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with shares likely to be credited to investors’ demat accounts by Thursday, October 16, 2025. SK Minerals shares are expected to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, October 17, 2025. SK Minerals IPO registrar, lead manager ALSO READ| Tata Capital IPO hits full subscription; here's who are fueling demand Maashitla Securities will serve as the registrar for the public offering, while Khambatta Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.