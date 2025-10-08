SK Minerals IPO to hit markets on Oct 10; here's all investors need to know
Specialty chemicals dealer SK Minerals & Additives is set to launch its initial public offering
(IPO) on Friday, October 10, 2025. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹41.15 crore from the markets.
Ahead of the public launch, the bidding for anchor investors is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 9, 2025.
As investors await the launch of the public offering, here are the key details from the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):
SK Minerals IPO issue size
The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.2 million equity shares worth ₹41.15 crore. The IPO does not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.
SK Minerals IPO price band, lot size
The IPO will be available in a price band of ₹120–₹127 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of two lots (2,000 shares) and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.
SK Minerals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, SK Minerals’ unlisted shares were trading flat at around ₹127 per share, which is the upper end of the IPO price band. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO currently stands at nil as of Wednesday.
SK Minerals IPO allotment date, listing date
The public subscription window for the IPO will close on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with shares likely to be credited to investors’ demat accounts by Thursday, October 16, 2025.
SK Minerals shares are expected to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, October 17, 2025.
SK Minerals IPO registrar, lead manager
SK Minerals IPO objectives
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet working capital requirements and fund its expansion plans, including capital expenditure towards the purchase of plant and machinery. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About SK Minerals & Additives
SK Minerals & Additives is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of specialty chemicals, with a primary focus on food and feed additives. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients and additives that enhance the nutritional value, functionality, and shelf life of various end products.
Its product range includes chelated minerals such as Glycinates and EDTAs (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid) in variants of Zinc, Copper, and Magnesium, as well as Mineral Mixtures, Calcium Propionate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Technical Grade Urea, Virgin Base Oil, Magnesium Oxide, By-Pass Fat, and other allied specialty chemicals.
