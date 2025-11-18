Home / Markets / IPO / Sudeep Pharma IPO opens Nov 21; sets price band at ₹549-577; Check details

Sudeep Pharma IPO opens Nov 21; sets price band at ₹549-577; Check details

Sudeep Pharma IPO will open for public bidding on Friday, November 21 and close on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Sudeep Pharma IPO price band
Sudeep Pharma IPO price band: Sudeep Pharma, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 21, 2025. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹563 to ₹593 per share. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹895 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 1.6 million equity shares amounting to ₹95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.5 million shares amounting to ₹800 crore. 
 
Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, Shanil Sujit Bhayani, and Avani Sujit Bhayani are the promoters selling shareholders. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
Incorporated in 1989, Sudeep Pharma is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, food-grade minerals, and speciality nutrition ingredients serving over 100 countries. The company operates six manufacturing facilities with a combined production capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, specialising in minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, potassium, and sodium. It caters to a diverse customer base across the pharma, food and nutrition sectors. 

Here are the key details of Sudeep Pharma IPO:

Sudeep Pharma IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Sudeep Pharma IPO will open for public bidding on Friday, November 21 and close on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Thursday, November 20, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Shares of Sudeep Pharma will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Friday, November 28.

Sudeep Pharma IPO lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 25 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,825 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. 

Sudeep Pharma IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers. 

Sudeep Pharma IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹75.81 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the procurement of machinery for the production line located at the Nandesari Facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

