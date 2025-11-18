PhysicsWallah Share Price LIVE updates: Edtech stock to list today; here's what latest GMP hints at

PhysicsWallah IPO listing LIVE updates: Alakh Pandey-led edtech firm The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 284.5 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares, open for subscription from November 11 to 13, 2025. Priced in the ₹103–109 band, the IPO witnessed a tepid start but gained momentum on the final day, Alakh Pandey-led edtech firm PhysicsWallah is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO), which raised ₹3,480.71 crore.The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 284.5 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares, open for subscription from November 11 to 13, 2025. Priced in the ₹103–109 band, the IPO witnessed a tepid start but gained momentum on the final day, closing at 1.81 times subscription according to NSE data.

Institutional investors led the surge, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing 2.7 times, while retail and non-institutional investors put in modest bids at 1.06 times and 0.48 times, respectively. The company finalised the allotment on November 14, fixing the issue price at the upper end of the band, ₹109 per share.

Grey market trends hint at healthy listing gains

Ahead of its listing on the BSE and NSE, PhysicsWallah shares are trading at a premium in the grey market, with unlisted shares quoted around ₹123 each—a 12.8 per cent premium over the IPO price. If this sentiment translates into the official listing, the stock could debut near ₹116, offering early investors potential gains of nearly 13 per cent. Analysts, however, caution that grey market premiums do not always predict listing outcomes, given the unregulated nature of this market.

IPO proceeds earmarked for expansion and technology upgrades

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), proceeds from the OFS will accrue entirely to selling shareholders, while funds from the fresh issue will fuel expansion and strategic investments. The company plans to deploy ₹460.1 crore for capex, expanding its offline and hybrid learning centres, and ₹548.3 crore toward lease payments for existing facilities.

Further allocations include ₹4.2 crore for subsidiary Xylem Learning, ₹28 crore for Utkarsh Classes Edutech, and ₹200.1 crore to strengthen server and cloud infrastructure. Marketing initiatives are slated to absorb ₹710 crore, while ₹26.5 crore is earmarked to acquire an additional stake in Utkarsh Classes Edutech. The balance will support inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes, underscoring the company’s focus on scaling both organically and through strategic investments.