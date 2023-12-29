Home / Markets / IPO / The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

The 161 businesses which are listed in the SME segment of Indian stock exchanges allocated nearly 94 per cent of the money raised to meet company requirements

Premium
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sam Walton used a $25,000 loan from his father-in-law to open his first store. The venture grew into the retail giant Walmart and made him the richest man in America.

Small businesses in India have traditionally relied on similar informal sources of funds to start and sustain their ventures. This year may have marked a turnaround, with hundreds of them raising a record amount from the stock market. Unlike larger companies, which also tap the stock market for funds, most of the capital raised by small businesses has been ploughed back.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The 161 businesses which listed in the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment of Indian stock exchanges allocated nearly 94 per cent of the money raised to meet company requirements, show numbers from Prime Database. The corresponding figure for the 46 large companies that also sold shares to the public for the first time through initial public offering (IPOs) in 2023 was around 42 per cent. The rest of the money raised went to existing shareholders who exited the company partially or fully. On average, over 90 per cent of the capital raised by SMEs has gone to meet company requirements since 2012 (chart 1).


Studies have shown that small businesses in India are starved for capital. Only 2.4 per cent of their equity demand was met in 2017, according to a 2018 study by the International Finance Corporation. The SME segment on stock markets raised Rs 4,090.5 crore this year (as of November), the highest since 2012. Around Rs 3,829 crore of this was fresh capital which went to companies instead of exiting shareholders — also the highest on record.

ALSO READ: Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

The surge in the amount raised through the stock market is still only a fraction of the funding that small businesses get from elsewhere (chart 2).


The funding of small businesses has implications for India’s manufacturing push. In 2021-22, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) contributed 29.2 per cent to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 40.8 per cent to manufacturing. Services companies have almost none of the recurring spends on machinery and other requirements of manufacturers, according to the IFC report. Manufacturing companies have higher recurring expenditure. They were estimated to account for nearly 75 per cent of the overall need for equity capital among MSMEs (chart 3).


The SME IPO boom will have to last a long while yet, if only to ensure that India’s future billionaires can turn to the stock market for funds with the same ease as they turn to their relatives.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

Tech boom? India to see 40 startups launch IPOs in the next two years

Azad Engineering shares settle with over 29% premium in debut trade

Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public

12 companies raise nearly Rs 9,000 crore in December through IPOs

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

Half a dozen companies to get listed this week in Indian equity market

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOIPOsSME IPOSME companiesFundraising

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story