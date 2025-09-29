Tata Capital IPO pricing jolts grey mkt investors as shares sink in value

Tata Capital ’s initial public offering (IPO) price band has jolted the unlisted shares market, where investors had paid as much as Rs 1,125 apiece for the non-banking arm of the Tata group.

On Monday, the company fixed its price band at Rs 310–326 a share, pegging its valuation at nearly Rs 1.4 trillion.

Back in April 2024, Tata Capital’s unlisted stock had surged past Rs 1,000 amid a frenzy in the IPO market. Investors often rush to pick up marquee names in the grey market ahead of listings, hoping for hefty gains.

According to the company’s red herring prospectus, there were around 37,000 public shareholders, accounting for nearly 3.7 per cent stake in the company.

“Transactions that happen in the unlisted markets are often without any interaction with the company. So often, there is no correlation between unlisted price and actual price,” said V Jayasankar, Managing Director at Kotak Investment Banking, during the Tata Capital IPO conference. While the strategy to buy in the unlisted market works in buoyant phases, it has misfired in several high-profile cases. Shares of Tata Technologies, HDB Financial Services and Nazara Technologies were priced at less than half their peak unlisted levels. National Securities Depository (NSDL) stock too ended up more than 37 per cent below its grey market peak. However, in some cases, losses for unlisted investors were offset by strong post-listing performance.

“Retail investors are often drawn to marquee names, pushing demand far above available supply and driving up prices. In Tata Capital’s case, although the rights issue was priced at Rs 343, the stock commanded a sharp premium in the unlisted market. With the IPO price band now set lower than the rights issue, those who bought expecting strong listing gains are staring at losses,” said Dinesh Gupta, Director at Unlisted Zone, a leading platform for trading off-market shares. “We have repeatedly cautioned investors about such risks,” he added. Last month, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey signalled the possibility of a pilot platform for pre-IPO companies, highlighting that pre-listing information alone was insufficient for investors to make informed decisions. He added that a regulated venue could be developed where pre-IPO companies might choose to trade subject to certain disclosures.

The market regulator will need to engage with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to enable the initiative, as unlisted companies fall under its jurisdiction. Industry participants said that, just like in the listed market, successful trades in the unlisted space involve identifying and investing in a high-growth company months or years before it goes public. Companies that are available for trading in the unlisted market are those that have issued shares to staff under employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). As employees seek liquidity, they often sell their ESOPs. Firms that have made large private placements, such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE), are also traded in the unlisted market. These purchases reflect in investors’ demat accounts.