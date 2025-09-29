Home / Markets / IPO / WeWork India sets IPO price band at ₹615-648; check key details here

WeWork India has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹615 to ₹648 per equity share

WeWork
WeWork India Management is a flexible workspace operator in India. Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
WeWork India IPO: WeWork India, a flexible workspace solution in India, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹615 to ₹648 per equity share. The mainline offering comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹3,000 crore. There is no fresh issue component. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 15 per cent for retail investors and not more than 10 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

WeWork India IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Friday, October 3, 2025, and close on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Friday, October 10, 2025.

WeWork India lot size

The lot size for an application is 23 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,904 to bid for one lot or 23 shares at the upper end price.   ALSO READ | Fabtech Tech IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, dates, other details

WeWork IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and 360One WAM are the book-running lead managers. 

About WeWork India

Launched in 2017, WeWork India Management is a flexible workspace operator in India. The company offers a wide range of flexible workspace solutions, encompassing custom-designed buildings, floors and offices, enterprise office suites, tailored managed offices, private offices, co-working spaces, and hybrid digital solutions. Its clientele includes large enterprises, small businesses, startups, and professionals. As of June 30, 2025, our portfolio comprised 114,077 desks across 68 Operational Centres with an aggregate Leasable Area for Operational Centres of 7.67 million square feet.
 
The company's key clients include Amazon Web Services India, JP Morgan Services India, Discovery Communications India, Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs, CBA Services and Grant Thornton Bharat LLP. 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

