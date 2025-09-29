WeWork India sets IPO price band at ₹615-648; check key details here

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 15 per cent for retail investors and not more than 10 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The lot size for an application is 23 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,904 to bid for one lot or 23 shares at the upper end price.

WeWork IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and 360One WAM are the book-running lead managers.

About WeWork India

Launched in 2017, WeWork India Management is a flexible workspace operator in India. The company offers a wide range of flexible workspace solutions, encompassing custom-designed buildings, floors and offices, enterprise office suites, tailored managed offices, private offices, co-working spaces, and hybrid digital solutions. Its clientele includes large enterprises, small businesses, startups, and professionals. As of June 30, 2025, our portfolio comprised 114,077 desks across 68 Operational Centres with an aggregate Leasable Area for Operational Centres of 7.67 million square feet.