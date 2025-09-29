Advance Agrolife IPO to open on Sep 30: GMP up 10%; should you subscribe?

Advance Agrolife IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of agrochemical products maker Advance Agrolife is set to open for public subscription tomorrow, September 30, 2025. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise nearly ₹193 crore, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares. Meanwhile, the grey market trends indicate a favorable sentiment for the public offering.

As investors await the launch of the public offering, here are the key details of the IPO that every investor should consider before applying for the public issue of Advance Agrolife:

Advance Agrolife IPO details

Advance Agrolife IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares worth ₹192.86 crore. The offering does not include any Offer for Sale (OFS) component. The IPO will be offered at a price band of ₹95 to ₹100 per share, and the lot size has been fixed at 150 shares. Therefore, investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor will need ₹15,000 to apply for the minimum one lot of 150 shares and ₹1,95,000 to apply for the maximum allowed 13 lots, which amounts to 1,950 shares.

Advance Agrolife IPO grey market premium (GMP) The grey market sentiment remains positive ahead of the launch of the Advance Agrolife IPO. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife were being traded at ₹110 per share. This reflects a grey market premium of ₹10 per share, or 10 percent, over the upper end of the issue price, which stands at ₹100 per share. Advance Agrolife IPO timeline The public offering will close on October 3. Following that, the basis of allotment for the company's shares is tentatively set to be finalised on October 6. The company's shares will get credited into demat accounts on October 7.

Shares of Advance Agrolife are set to make their D-street debut tentatively on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Advance Agrolife IPO objective As outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Advance Agrolife intends to utilize the proceeds from the public offering primarily to fund its working capital requirements. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, helping the company strengthen its operational and financial position. Advance Agrolife IPO registrar, BRLM details Choice Capital Advisors is acting as the sole book running lead manager (BRLM) for the issue, while KFin Technologies will serve as the registrar for the offering.

Should you subscribe to Advance Agrolife IPO? SBI Securities – Neutral Analysts at SBI Securities have assigned a Neutral rating to the Advance Agrolife IPO. In their report, they highlighted that at the upper price band of ₹100, the issue is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 25.1x and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.1x on a post-issue basis. They noted that between FY23 and FY25, the company achieved a revenue, EBITDA, and PAT CAGR of 12.4 percent, 37.9 percent, and 31.3 percent respectively. SBI Securities stated that they are maintaining a Neutral view on the IPO and prefer to monitor the company's performance in comparison with its major listed peers after it is listed.

Capital Market – Neutral Capital Market has also assigned a Neutral rating on the public offering and has recommended that general investors avoid the issue. However, they mentioned that active risk seekers may consider applying. They asigned a rating score of 42 out of 100. on the public offering. Analysts in their report highlighted that the company’s manufacturing facilities are strategically located and are equipped with advanced machinery including 2-4D amine salt glass-lined reactors, PP spiral cylindrical vertical reactors, reactor vessels, and high-capacity spray dryers of 160 and 250 capacity. However, they also cautioned that the increasing adoption of alternative pest management and crop protection techniques, such as biotechnology products, genetically modified crops, and natural farming methods, could negatively impact demand for Advance Agrolife’s products.