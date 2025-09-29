Tata Capital IPO to fetch ₹6,716-cr windfall for Tata Sons via share sale

Tata Capital is set to launch its maiden share sale on Monday, October 6, 2025, through which it aims to raise a total of ₹15,511.87 crore. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed with market regulator, the offering will comprise a fresh equity issue worth ₹6,846 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS). Under the OFS, promoter Tata Sons will divest 230 million equity shares, while International Finance Corporation (IFC), an existing shareholder, will sell approximately 35.82 million equity shares.

Tata Capital has fixed the IPO price band at ₹310 to ₹326 per share. If the IPO is fully subscribed at the upper end of the range, Tata Sons is expected to raise around ₹7,498 crore from its portion of the OFS. Meanwhile, Tata Sons’ average acquisition cost for these shares stands at ₹34 per share, amounting to a total acquisition cost of approximately ₹782 crore.Based on these figures, the transaction is expected to generate a profit of approximately ₹6,716 crore for Tata Sons, including payable taxes, if applicable.

The shares of Tata Capital are expected to debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, October 13, 2025, following the completion of the IPO process.

Tata Capital has appointed a group of investment banks as the book running lead managers for the IPO, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Capital Services (formerly IIFL Securities), Citigroup Global Markets India, and HDFC Bank.

Further, MUFG Intime India, formerly known as Link Intime India, will serve as the registrar to the issue.

Tata Capital will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale (OFS) portion of the IPO. According to the RHP, each of the selling shareholders, including Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will receive their respective portion of the proceeds from the OFS after deducting their share of offering-related expenses and applicable taxes.