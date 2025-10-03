Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital raises ₹4,641 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Tata Capital raises ₹4,641 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Tata Capital secured Rs 4,641 crore from anchor investors including LIC, mutual funds and global institutions ahead of its Rs 15,512-crore IPO, the largest-ever NBFC issue

Tata Capital
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Capital on Friday allotted 142.4 million shares to anchor investors, raising Rs 4,641 crore. The shares were allotted at Rs 326 apiece, the top end of the price band.
 
Among the prominent anchor investors, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) received the largest allotment of over 21.4 million shares, committing close to Rs 700 crore. Domestic mutual funds accounted for 35.55 per cent of the total anchor allocation, with over 50 million shares distributed across 18 mutual funds and 59 schemes.
 
Notable mutual fund participants included ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, DSP, Axis Mutual Fund, Nippon India, Edelweiss, Kotak and Motilal Oswal.
 
Foreign institutional investors such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and the State of Michigan Retirement System also featured prominently among the anchor investors, each receiving substantial allocations.
 
Tata Capital’s Rs 15,512-crore IPO—the fourth largest in the domestic market and the biggest-ever non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering—opens for public subscription on Monday.
 
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 6,846 crore, which will be used to augment the company’s capital base. In addition, promoter Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offload shares worth Rs 8,666 crore. Following the IPO, Tata Sons’ holding in Tata Capital will decline from 95.6 per cent to 85.5 per cent.
 
Tata Capital’s IPO is the largest public offering ever from the Tata Group and the second from the conglomerate in nearly two decades, after Tata Technologies in November 2023. It is also the biggest IPO in the domestic market since Hyundai Motor India’s record Rs 27,869-crore issue in June 2024.
 
Classified as an “upper layer” NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Tata Capital was mandated to list.
 
Established in 2007, Tata Capital has grown into India’s third-largest NBFC, with a loan book of Rs 2.33 trillion as of June 2025. Its portfolio is diversified, with retail loans accounting for 61.3 per cent, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) 26.2 per cent and corporate loans 12.5 per cent.
 
The recent merger with Tata Motors Finance, a leading commercial vehicle financier with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 36,515 crore as of December 2024, has further strengthened its position. The company holds a “AAA” rating from all domestic agencies.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi approves eyewear retailer Lenskart IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore: Report

WeWork India IPO sees 4% subscription on first day of share sale

Eldeco Infrastructure files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,000-cr IPO

Eldeco Infra files DRHP for ₹1,000-cr IPO; promoters to sell ₹200-cr stake

Sify Infinit Spaces to launch $500 mn IPO in 2 weeks amid data-centre boom

Topics :IPOTata Capitalstock market listing

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story