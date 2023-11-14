Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Tech IPO opens Nov 22, first share sale by group firm in 2 decades

Tata Tech IPO opens Nov 22, first share sale by group firm in 2 decades

Selling shareholders include Tata Motors, Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital Growth Fund

Samie Modak Mumbai
Tata Tech had cut its IPO size by more than a third. When the company had filed its draft RHP with market regulator Sebi in March, it had intended to sell 95.71 million shares, or 23.6 per cent equity.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Technologies, an arm of Tata Motors, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 22. It will be the first maiden share sale by a Tata group firm in nearly two decades. The last IPO from India's most valuable conglomerate was that of Tata Consultancy Services in 2004.

Tata Tech, a global engineering services company, filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies in Pune on Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the latest RHP, the IPO will consist of an offer for sale of 60.85 million shares. The selling shareholders include Tata Motors (to divest 46.3 million shares, or 11.41 per cent stake), Alpha TC Holdings (9.72 million shares, or 2.4 per cent) and Tata Capital Growth Fund (4.86 million shares, or 1.2 per cent).

Tata Tech had cut its IPO size by more than a third. When the company had filed its draft RHP with market regulator Sebi in March, it had intended to sell 95.71 million shares, or 23.6 per cent equity.

Back then, Tata Motors had plans to sell 81.33 million shares in the IPO. The shares to be divested by Alpha TC and Tata Capital Growth Fund remain the same.

In October, however, Tata Motors had sold 9.99 per cent stake in Tata Tech for Rs 1,613.7 crore to investors led by private equity major TPG. This valued the company at about Rs 16,137 crore.

The company is expected to announce its price band and IPO valuation closer to the IPO date.

About a tenth of the shares to be sold in the IPO are reserved for the shareholders of parent Tata Motors. The IPO closes on November 24.

Tata Tech offers product development and digital solutions to original equipment manufacturers.

Also Read

Mamaearth IPO sails through despite falling GMP, low retail interest

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

IdeaForge Technology doubles investors' wealth on stock market debut

Tata Technologies' IPO set to open for subscription on November 22

Federal Bank's arm Fedfina, Ireda get nod from Sebi to float IPOs

Japanese investment giant SoftBank may partially exit Ola, Swiggy, FirstCry

Small but mighty: SME IPOs break records with one every 1.38 days

Mukka Proteins gets Sebi's nod to raise funds via initial public offering

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOTata TechnologiesTata Motors

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story