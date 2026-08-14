Technocraft Ventures makes strong debut, shares list at 34% premium

Technocraft Ventures share price: Technocraft Ventures shares made a strong debut on the bourses on Thursday, delivering a listing gain of nearly 35 per cent to IPO investors.

The shares opened at ₹284 on the NSE, with a premium of ₹72 or 33.96 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹212.

On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹285, up ₹73 or 34.43 per cent. Post-listing, the counter extended its gains, hitting a high of ₹334.60, up 57 per cent from the IPO level. As of 11 AM, the counter traded firmly in the green, at ₹317.

The debut was significantly ahead of grey market premium (GMP) estimates, which had indicated a listing gain of around 18 per cent. Following the listing, Technocraft Ventures commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1,128.78 crore, according to BSE data.

Technocraft Ventures: Should you buy after listing? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that at a P/E of around 14.73x, Technocraft Ventures remains attractively valued relative to most listed peers, while healthy revenue growth, profitability and return ratios strengthen its fundamentals. "With continued government focus on water and infrastructure development, the company is well positioned to benefit from the sector's growth. We maintain a Positive view and suggest a stop-loss at ₹260," Nyati said. Technocraft Ventures’ IPO comprised a fresh issue of 9.50 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.40 million shares. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that at a P/E of around 14.73x, Technocraft Ventures remains attractively valued relative to most listed peers, while healthy revenue growth, profitability and return ratios strengthen its fundamentals.