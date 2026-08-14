Stocks to watch: Honasa, LG Electronics, Physicswalla, NMDC, TMPV

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is set to open marginally lower on Friday, August 14. The global setup remained mixed despite a dip in oil prices. As of 7.51 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 17 points or 0.07 per cent at 24,442.0

In the Asia-Pacific markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kosi were trading 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.51 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 hit a new high and settled 0.65 per cent higher at 7,799.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.13 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively.

Oil prices steadied in Friday’s session after Brent crude snapped a six-session rally due to global demand concerns a day earlier. The August futures were quoted at $86.84 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.26 per cent.

Stocks to watch today

Earnings today: Alkem Laboratories, Physicswallah, Bharat Dynamics, 3M India, Ashok Leyland, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Easy Trip Planners, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Jinkushal Industries, Kwality Walls (India), Natco Pharma, NMDC, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Patanjali Foods, Puravankara, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Suraj Estate Developers, Tube Investments of India, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Zee Media Corporation, INDO-MIM, and State Trading Corporation to report quarterly results today.

Premier Explosives: The company’s Q1 revenue fell 27.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹102.6 crore, while Ebitda declined 70.8 [er cent to ₹6.1 crore. Ebitda margin dropped to 6 per cent from 14.7 per cent, with profit down 80 per cent to ₹3 crore, making the result weaker than estimates.

Welspun Living: The company’s Q1 revenue grew 23.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,795 crore, while Ebitda rose 41.6 per cent to ₹320 crore. Profit jumped 83 per cent to ₹161 Cr, with margins improving to 11.5 per cent, and the results were above expectations.

Technocraft Industries: The company’s Q1 revenue increased 27.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹805 crore, while Ebitda surged 57.1 per cent to ₹176 crore. Profit rose 69.6 per cent to ₹134 crore, with Ebitda margin improving to 21.9 per cent from 17.7 per cent.

Genus Power: The company’s Q1 revenue grew 44.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,365 crore, while Ebitda increased 30.7per cent to ₹260 crore. Profit rose 43.8 per cent to ₹197 crore, although Ebitda margin moderated to 19.1 per cent from 21.1 per cent.

Engineers India: The company’s Q1 revenue declined 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹819.8 crore, but Ebitda jumped 75.4 per cent to ₹126.4 crore. Profit more than doubled to ₹157 crore, while Ebitda margin improved sharply to 15.4 per cent from 8.3 per cent.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: Birla Estates has entered the Navi Mumbai redevelopment segment with a Vashi project. The project is estimated to generate revenue of around ₹2,600 crore.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The company’s Q1 profit plunged 80.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹775 crore, despite revenue growing 9.3 per cent to ₹95,799 crore. Forex performance also weakened, with a ₹150 crore loss versus a ₹523 crore gain last year.

LG Electronics India: The company’s Q1 profit rose 27.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹652.9 crore, while revenue increased 15.5 per cent to ₹7,233.4 crore.

Honasa Consumer: The company’s Q1 profit surged 118.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹90.2 crore, while revenue jumped 27 per cent to ₹755.9 crore.

Saatvik Green Energy: Saatvik Solar Industries received ₹132 crore of orders for supplying Solar PV modules. The domestic commercial order is expected to be executed by January 2027, supporting its order book.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company received an order from REC Power Development & Consultancy for a transmission project. The project carries annual transmission charges of ₹126.54 crore for 35 years.

Oswal Pumps: Oswal Pumps secured a ₹78 Cr order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company. The order involves setting up 1.1 kW grid-connected rooftop solar PV systems, supporting its solar business.

DCX Systems: The company’s JV, ELTX Systems, signed an additional non-binding MoU with the Tamil Nadu government. The MoU is aimed at expanding the JV’s proposed operations in Tamil Nadu, providing potential future growth.

Apar Industries: The company’s QIP has closed with 16.9 lakh shares allotted to QIBs at ₹14,805 per share. The issue price was slightly above the floor price of ₹14,801.25 per share, making the development neutral.

Thyrocare Technologies: Docon Technologies sold 1.32 Cr shares at ₹624 per share, worth around ₹822 crore. Buyers included HSBC MF, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, DSP MF and ICICI Prudential MF.

Fractal Analytics: The lock-in period ends for 51 per cent of the shares.

Urban Company: SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.15 crore equity shares, representing 2.04% of the paid-up equity, in Urban Company for Rs 428.4 crore.

Tata Group Stocks: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan Company and Tata Power, among other Tata Group stocks, are likely to remain in focus after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation.

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