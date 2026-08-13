Under N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons earned ₹2.71 trillion dividend

The big dividend bonanza during Chandra’s tenure largely came from TCS, with the holding company earning nearly ₹2.48 trillion from the IT major through dividends and share buyback between FY17 and FY26. This amount accounted for 91.7 per cent of Tata Sons’ all dividend income in the period. For comparison, TCS accounted for 91.6 per cent of Tata Sons’ all dividend income during the tenure of Cyrus Mistry.

Chandra used the dividend bonanza to invest heavily in ventures such as Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, and Air India, among others. The holding company made cumulative equity investment worth nearly ₹1 trillion in group unlisted ventures during FY17-FY26, net of the writeoff of its entire equity investment in Tata Teleservices during FY17-FY18. This includes its historical investment in Tata Capital that listed on the bourses in October last year and is now part of its listed investments. In contrast, Tata Sons made fresh equity investments of around ₹35,000 crore in group listed companies such as Tata Motors (now Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles), Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer, and Tata Steel in the period.