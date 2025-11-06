Tenneco Clean Air India IPO opens on Nov 12, raises issue size to ₹3,600 cr

Tenneco Clean Air IPO: Tenneco Clean Air, a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Ahead of the public issue, bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the Tenneco Clean Air IPO is an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹3,600 crore. The company has raised its issue size to ₹3,600 crore from ₹3,000 crore planned earlier, according to the draft papers filed in June. Under the OFS, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings is the only promoter selling shareholder.

The company has not announced the price band and lot size for the public offering yet. Tenneco Clean Air is a part of the Tenneco Group, a US-based key global Tier 1 automotive component supplier. Its first manufacturing plant in India was established in 1979 at Parwanoo. The company manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered and technology-intensive clean air, powertrain and suspension solutions tailored for Indian OEMs and export markets. Its customer base spans across OEMs who use the products in passenger vehicles (PVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), which comprises commercial trucks (CTs) and off-highway vehicles (OH), and industrial and other applications, which comprises generator sets, small commercial vehicles with gross vehicle weight of less than 3.5 tons, two wheelers and three wheelers.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO timeline The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, November 14, 2025. Following the close of the subscription window, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised by Monday, November 17, and shares are expected to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, November 18. Shares of Tenneco Clean Air are tentatively scheduled to make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Tenneco Clean Air IPO registrar, lead managers MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) is acting as the registrar. The book running lead managers include JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India).