Transrail Lighting IPO gets 80.8 times subscription on last day of offer

The initial public offering (IPO) of Transrail Lighting received 80.80 times subscription on the last day of the share sale on Monday.

Transrail Lighting's Rs 839-crore initial share sale got bids for 1,12,44,40,452 shares, as against 1,39,16,742 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors garnered 76.41 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors got subscribed 22.07 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received a mammoth 201.06 times subscription.

Transrail Lighting Ltd has mobilised Rs 246 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 839-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 410-432 per share.

The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale of 1.01 crore equity shares by a promoter Ajanma Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund incremental working capital requirements, to support capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.

It has a footprint in more than 58 countries.

Inga Ventures, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.