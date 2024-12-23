Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Transrail Lighting IPO gets 80.8 times subscription on last day of offer

Transrail Lighting IPO gets 80.8 times subscription on last day of offer

The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale of 1.01 crore equity shares by a promoter Ajanma Holdings Pvt Ltd

IPO
The Rs 839-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 410-432 per share. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offering (IPO) of Transrail Lighting received 80.80 times subscription on the last day of the share sale on Monday.

Transrail Lighting's Rs 839-crore initial share sale got bids for 1,12,44,40,452 shares, as against 1,39,16,742 shares on offer, according to NSE data. 

The quota for non-institutional investors garnered 76.41 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors got subscribed 22.07 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received a mammoth 201.06 times subscription.

Transrail Lighting Ltd has mobilised Rs 246 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 839-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 410-432 per share.

The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale of 1.01 crore equity shares by a promoter Ajanma Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Also Read

Mamata Machinery IPO garners 194.95 times subscription on last day of offer

Sanathan Textiles' IPO gets subscribed 35.12 times on last day of offer

Unimech Aerospace IPO receives 3.81 times subscription on first day

New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

Upcoming IPO: Agrochemical company GSP Crop Science files DRHP with Sebi

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund incremental working capital requirements, to support capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.

It has a footprint in more than 58 countries.

Inga Ventures, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE postpones bidding for Solar91 Cleantech's Rs 106 cr IPO amid concerns

DAM Capital IPO sees 81.88 times subscription on closing day of bidding

Concord Enviro IPO subscribed 10.67 times on final day of bidding

Carraro India's IPO sees 22% subscription on second day of bidding

Senores Pharma IPO sees 13.88 times subscription on day two of bidding

Topics :IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story