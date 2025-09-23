Home / Markets / IPO / Ultraviolette plans IPO by FY28, launches radar-integrated EV bike X-47

Ultraviolette plans IPO by FY28, launches radar-integrated EV bike X-47

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette plans an IPO by FY28 after unveiling the X-47 Crossover, the world's first radar-integrated electric motorcycle, priced at Rs 2.49 lakh

. The X-47 sports 41 mm inverted cartridge-type front forks and a rear mono-shock, both with preload adjustability. | File Image
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:35 PM IST
Joining the group of electric two-wheeler manufacturers tapping the capital markets, Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette on Tuesday said it was planning an initial public offering (IPO) by 2027-28.
 
The company launched the X-47 Crossover, held to be the world’s first commercially available motorcycle to feature an integrated radar and camera-safety system as standard, priced at around ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
 
Deliveries of the vehicle will commence in October this year. Ultraviolette is backed by investors like TVS Motor Company, Zoho Corporation, Lingotto, and Speciale Invest.
 
In an interaction with Business Standard, Niraj Rajmohan, chief technology officer and cofounder, said the focus was on scaling up its business in a sustainable manner.
 
The company is also eyeing a foray into new global markets.
 
“We have started in the United Kingdom. We are looking at new markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America,” Rajmohan added.
 
The company reportedly has a presence in 10 countries, including France, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg for its F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet.
 
Narayan Subramaniam, chief executive officer and cofounder, said: “The fighter jet-inspired X-47 represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, advanced safety systems, and precision engineering that redefines what riders can expect from electric mobility. It has been designed to deliver unmatched versatility, from urban rides to varied riding scenarios, while staying true to Ultraviolette’s vision of building world-class EVs that showcase Indian design, innovation, and engineering leadership on the global stage.”
 
The X-47 Crossover is equipped with a unique UV HyperSense system, with long-range radar integrated with the vehicle’s control unit.
 
“With the X-47, we have reimagined what an electric motorcycle can deliver by introducing industry-first innovations like radar-powered rider assistance systems, an advanced dual-camera dashcam suite, and our in-house developed onboard charger with an industry-first innovation of parallel boost charging,” said Rajmohan.
 
“Our vertically integrated approach allows us to engineer for real-world resilience, from thermal stability in extreme conditions to robust future-ready safety systems,” he added.
 
Powered by a 10.3 kWh battery pack, the X-47 delivers a peak output of 40.2 hp (30 kW) and an impressive 100 Nm of torque. This allows the motorcycle to accelerate from 0-60 kilometres per hour in just 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 145 km per hour.
 
The X-47 features the cutting-edge 10th Gen Bosch Dual-Channel ABS with switchable modes, paired with three levels of traction control for enhanced rider confidence across diverse riding conditions. Braking performance is powered by Brembo, with a 320 mm front disc equipped with a fixed four-piston caliper and sintered pads, complemented by a 230 mm rear disc with a floating piston caliper, delivering stopping power in every scenario. The X-47 sports 41 mm inverted cartridge-type front forks and a rear mono-shock, both with preload adjustability. This setup ensures a finely tuned, responsive, and customizable riding experience that adapts to the rider and the road, it said.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

