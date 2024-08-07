Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscribed 12.22 times on Day 2 of share sale

The initial public offer of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions got subscribed 12.22 times on Wednesday, the second day of subscription.

The IPO received bids for 17,20,68,750 shares against 1,40,84,681 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 35.54 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 19.50 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 80 per cent subscription.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Unicommerce eSolutions got fully subscribed within hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 102-108 a share, is open for public subscription from August 6-8.