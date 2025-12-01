Vidya Wires IPO opens Dec 3; GMP up 19%: Check price band, key dates, more
Vidya Wires IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, and close on Friday, December 5, 2025SI Reporter New Delhi
Vidya Wires, a copper and aluminium wires manufacturer, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO)
in the range of ₹48 to ₹52 per share. The company aims to raise ₹300 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 52.7 million equity shares amounting to ₹274 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 million shares amounting to ₹26.01 crore. Under the OFS, Shyamsundar Rathi and Shailesh Rathi are the promoter selling shareholders.
Incorporated in 1981, Vidya Wires is engaged in manufacturing copper and aluminium wires. The company manufactures winding and conductivity products for various industries, including precision-engineered wires, copper strips, conductors, busbars, specialised winding wires, PV ribbons, and aluminium paper-covered strips. The company's products are used in critical applications like energy generation, electrical systems, electric mobility, railways, and clean energy.
According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, and close on Friday, December 5, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.
The lot size for an application is 288 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,976 to bid for one lot or 288 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.
According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹140 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up a new project in the subsidiary, ALCU, and ₹100 crore prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹411.7 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) for the period came in at ₹12.05 crore in Q1FY26.
In FY25, the company posted a revenue from operations of ₹1,486.39 crore, up 25 per cent from ₹1,186 crore in the previous fiscal. It reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹64.2 crore, up 41 crore from ₹45.5 crore in the FY24. The company's PAT stood at ₹40.87 crore, up 59 per cent from ₹40.8 crore in the previous year.
