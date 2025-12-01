Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho IPO to unlock ₹1,020 crore bonanza for founders, early backers

Meesho has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per cent, valuing it around ₹50,095.75 crore

Devanshu Singla
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Meesho IPO: The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce player Meesho is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The company plans to raise ₹5,421.2 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 382.9 million equity shares worth ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 105.5 million shares valued at ₹1,171.2 crore. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per cent, valuing it around ₹50,095.75 crore.
 
While the fresh issue will help Meesho fund its growth plans, the OFS allows the company’s founders and early investors to unlock significant value. In aggregate, shareholders participating in the OFS are poised to take home around ₹1,020 crore.
 
At the forefront of the OFS are the co-founders. With an average acquisition cost of just ₹0.06 per share, translating to a total investment of approximately ₹2.83 crore, Vidit Aatrey, chairman and CEO, holds 472.5 million shares, or 11.1 per cent of the company. His stake will be valued at ₹5,245 crore at the upper end of the price band. Through the OFS, Aatrey will sell 16 million shares, taking home around ₹177.5 crore, while still retaining a significant holding.
 
Sanjeev Kumar, co-founder and CTO, owns 315.7 million shares, or 7.41 per cent of Meesho, bought at ₹0.02 per share. His stake is now worth ₹3,504 crore, and selling 16 million shares through the OFS will fetch him around ₹177.6 crore, giving him a sizeable windfall while keeping a controlling stake.
 
Among early institutional investors, Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) holds 579.5 million shares or a 13.6 per cent stake, acquired at ₹3.04 per share. Its holding has grown from ₹177 crore to ₹6,433 crore, and selling 24.45 million shares in the OFS will earn it ₹263.9 crore. Similarly, Peak XV Partners, with 481.2 million shares (11.3 per cent stake) at ₹4.29 per share, is selling 17.38 million shares, generating about ₹185.5 crore.
 
Venture Highway, which bought 86.4 million shares at ₹46.81, will earn ₹55.4 crore through the OFS. YC Continuity Fund, holding 52 million shares at ₹1.02, is selling 7.19 million shares for ₹79.1 crore. Gemini Investments, with 12.5 million shares at ₹8.28, will make ₹12.8 crore from the sale of 3.53 million shares.
 
Man Hay Tam, holding 33 million shares at ₹0.51 per share, will take home around ₹36.47 crore, while Sarin Family India, with 15.9 million shares acquired at ₹2.22 per share, is set to earn approximately ₹17.3 crore from the OFS. Golden Summit is also selling 7.96 million shares to make 14.78 crore at the upper end price.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Here are the key details of Meesho IPO:

Meesho IPO will close for public subscription on Friday, December 5, 2028. According to the RHP, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 8. Shares of Meesho will make their debut on the bourses, National Stock Exchange and BSE, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.
 
The lot size for an application is fixed at 135 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,985 to bid for a minimum of one lot and in multiples thereafter. 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers of the issue. 
 
According to the DRHP, Meesho plans to use ₹1,390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to enhance cloud infrastructure at its subsidiary MTPL, and ₹480 crore for salaries of existing and new hires in its AI, Machine Learning, and technology teams. Additionally, ₹1,020 crore will be used for marketing and brand-building for MTPL, with the remaining funds allocated to inorganic growth, strategic projects, and general corporate purposes.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

