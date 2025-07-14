Home / Markets / IPO / Smartworks Coworking IPO subscribed 13.45 times on final bidding day

Smartworks Coworking IPO subscribed 13.45 times on final bidding day

The IPO of Smartworks Coworking Spaces hit the capital market on Thursday last week to raise nearly ₹600 crore as the company intends to expand its business and reduce debt

initial public offering, IPO
The three-day IPO received bids for 13,99,08,852 shares against 1,04,01,828 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ₹583-crore initial public offer of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd garnered 13.45 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

The three-day IPO received bids for 13,99,08,852 shares against 1,04,01,828 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 24.41 times subscription. Non-Institutional Investors part got subscribed 22.78 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 3.53 times subscription.

ALSO READ: Gift City may see its first IPO soon, marking a new era for unlisted firms

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has raised ₹173.64 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO of Smartworks Coworking Spaces hit the capital market on Thursday last week to raise nearly ₹600 crore as the company intends to expand its business and reduce debt.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹387-407 per share for its IPO.

The size of the fresh issue has been reduced to ₹445 crore from the earlier planned ₹550 crore, while the offer for sale (OFS) by promoters has been cut to 33.79 lakh shares from 67.59 lakh shares.

Of the total proceeds from the fresh issue of shares, the company will use ₹226 crore for capital expenditure related to the fit-outs in new centres and security deposits for these new centres.

It will utilise ₹114 crore for payment of loans, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. The OFS proceeds will go to promoters.

Gurugram-based Smartworks, one of the leading managed flexible office space providers, has 48 operational co-working centres with over 1.9 lakh seating capacities.

JM Financial Ltd, BOB Capital Markets Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Gift City may see its first IPO soon, marking a new era for unlisted firms

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 73 pc on Day 1 of offer

Premium

With halved gains & shaky sentiment, IPOs struggle to attract retail, HNIs

Smartworks Coworking IPO fully subscribed; 1.15 times on Day 2 of offering

INOX Clean Energy files confidential draft papers, eyes ₹6,000 cr IPO

Topics :IPOSmartworksNSEBSE

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story