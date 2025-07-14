Home / Markets / IPO / Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 73 pc on Day 1 of offer

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 73 pc on Day 1 of offer

The initial share sale received bids for 3,21,13,406 shares against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to NSE data

ipo market listing share market
Since the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), the company will not receive any funds from the issue, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Anthem Biosciences Ltd got subscribed 73 per cent on the first day of share sale on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 3,21,13,406 shares against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Non-institutional Investors category garnered 1.55 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 58 per cent. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 37 per cent subscription.

Anthem Biosciences has raised Rs 1,016 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 3,395-crore IPO of the Bengaluru-based firm will close on July 16. The price band has been fixed at Rs 540-570 per share. 

Since the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), the company will not receive any funds from the issue, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Anthem is into innovation-driven and technology-focused Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) with fully integrated operations spanning across drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

It also manufactures and sells complex, specialised fermentation-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), including probiotics, enzymes, peptides, nutritional actives, vitamin analogues and biosimilars.

JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers for the issue. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

With halved gains & shaky sentiment, IPOs struggle to attract retail, HNIs

Smartworks Coworking IPO fully subscribed; 1.15 times on Day 2 of offering

INOX Clean Energy files confidential draft papers, eyes ₹6,000 cr IPO

Orient Cables files for ₹700 crore IPO papers with fresh issue and OFS

Aggcon Equipments Int'l files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹332 cr

Topics :IPOStock MarketMarkets NewsNSE

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story