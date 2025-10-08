WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP
WeWork India IPO allotment today: Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the WeWork India IPO can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime IndiaSI Reporter New Delhi
WeWork India IPO allotment status: Flexible workspace operator WeWork India saw its ₹3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) get fully subscribed on the last day of the subscription window, largely buoyed by late interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The issue closed with an overall subscription of 1.15 times.
With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the share allotment, expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, October 23, 2025.
Here's how to check WeWork India IPO allotment status online
Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.
Direct links to check WeWork India IPO allotment online
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the WeWork India IPO allotment status:
Check WeWork India IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:
WeWork India IPO final subscription status
WeWork India IPO
debut response was lukewarm, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, QIB demand surged on the final day, pulling the issue to full subscription
. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors lagged, failing to fully subscribe their reserved quotas.
Priced in a band of ₹615–₹648 per share with a lot size of 50 shares, the issue garnered bids for 2.92 crore shares against an offer of 2.54 crore shares. This translated to an overall subscription of 1.15 times, per BSE data.
Category-wise, QIBs oversubscribed by 1.79 times, while NIIs and retail investors subscribed 23 per cent and 61 per cent of their allocated quotas, respectively.
WeWork India IPO grey market premium (GMP)
Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that WeWork India shares were trading flat at around ₹648 per share, which is the upper end of the IPO price band. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for the WeWork India IPO remains nil as of Wednesday.
WeWork India IPO listing date
Shares of WeWork India are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 10, 2025. Current grey market trends indicate a flat listing. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated and the GMP should not be considered a reliable performance gauge.
About WeWork India Management
WeWork India Management Limited, launched in 2017, is the largest premium flexible workspace provider in the country and the exclusive licensee of the WeWork brand, promoted by Embassy Group with access to Grade A office assets and real estate expertise. Its offerings include Private Offices, Managed Offices, Enterprise Suites, Serviced Floors, Hybrid models, and Digital solutions such as WeWork All Access, On Demand, Virtual Office, and Workplace SaaS, serving a diversified base of Fortune 500 firms, global MNCs, GCCs, MSMEs, start-ups, and freelancers, with enterprise clients contributing 76 per cent of membership fees in Q1 FY26.
