WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP

WeWork India IPO allotment status: Flexible workspace operator WeWork India saw its ₹3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) get fully subscribed on the last day of the subscription window, largely buoyed by late interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The issue closed with an overall subscription of 1.15 times.

With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the share allotment, expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, October 23, 2025.

Here's how to check WeWork India IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.

Priced in a band of ₹615–₹648 per share with a lot size of 50 shares, the issue garnered bids for 2.92 crore shares against an offer of 2.54 crore shares. This translated to an overall subscription of 1.15 times, per BSE data. Category-wise, QIBs oversubscribed by 1.79 times, while NIIs and retail investors subscribed 23 per cent and 61 per cent of their allocated quotas, respectively. WeWork India IPO grey market premium (GMP) Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that WeWork India shares were trading flat at around ₹648 per share, which is the upper end of the IPO price band. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for the WeWork India IPO remains nil as of Wednesday.