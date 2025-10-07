LG IPO fully subscribed on day one; WeWork lags, Tata Capital steady

The initial public offering (IPO) of WeWork India sailed through, while that of LG Electronics India was off to a strong start with its share sale garnering full subscription on day one. Meanwhile, Tata Capital’s mega share sale was three-fourths covered.

The Rs 3,000-crore IPO of co-working office space provider WeWork India was subscribed 1.2 times amid clouds over its governance structure.

The institutional portion of the IPO was subscribed 1.8 times, while the high-net-worth individual (HNI) and retail portions remained undersubscribed at 23 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively.

Sentiment was affected amid criminal cases against the promoters and concerns about the company’s profitability. Proxy advisory firm InGovern noted that WeWork’s FY25 profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 128 crore is entirely tax-adjusted and not reflective of recurring earnings.

Tata Capital IPO three-fourths subscribed before close Meanwhile, the issue of Tata Capital was subscribed 75 per cent a day before its close. The company has priced its Rs 15,512-crore IPO between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share. At the upper price band, Tata Capital is valued at Rs 1.38 trillion. The IPO is the fourth-largest in the domestic market and the biggest-ever by a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 6,846 crore, which will be used to augment the company’s capital base. Additionally, promoter Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are offloading shares worth Rs 8,666 crore. Following the IPO, the promoter holding of Tata Capital will decline from 95.6 per cent to 85.5 per cent.