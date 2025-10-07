WeWork India's $338 million IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding

WeWork India Management's $338 million IPO was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, driven by institutional demand even as retail investors stayed cautious about its steep valuation following recent co-working listings.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

WeWork India's IPO is seen as a test of investor appetite in the domestic co-working space, which has seen a spate of listings amid growing demand for flexible office space.

The company will continue to operate under an exclusive licence from WeWork Global, the U.S. firm once valued at $47 billion before it shelved its 2019 IPO.

CONTEXT

WeWork India is seeking a valuation of 86.85 billion rupees ($978.5 million) at the top end of its 615-648 rupees per share price band, according to Reuters calculations, a figure that far exceeds those of its recently listed peers.

IndiQube Spaces was valued at 44.13 billion rupees in its debut in July, while Smartworks Coworking Spaces debuted at 52.96 billion rupees later that month. Valuations are emerging as the key differentiator amid thin profit margins and high lease costs. "Compared with peers like Awfis or Smartworks, WeWork is priced at a premium, making investors cautious," said Aishvarya Dadeech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management. IndiQube Spaces delivered a tepid debut in July, while Smartworks saw gains on listing day. BY THE NUMBERS WeWork India's IPO, a full offer for sale of 46.3 million shares, drew bids worth 18.97 billion rupees as of 5:15 p.m.