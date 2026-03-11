XED Executive reschedules $12 mn GIFT City IPO; here's all you should know

XED Executive Development has postponed the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) to March 16, 2026, citing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.

The public issue will now close on March 24, 2026. The offering will be the first IPO to be launched from GIFT City, India’s International Financial Services Centre.

The company said it decided to defer the IPO from the earlier planned date of March 6 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has weighed on investor sentiment and created uncertainty in the markets. It added that the revised schedule has been approved by the authorities at IFSC and the listing exchanges.

John Kallelil, founder and managing director at XED, said, in view of recent geopolitical developments, the company has adjusted the opening and closing timeline of its maiden IPO through GIFT City. "We remain confident about the offering and are committed to concluding the process successfully within this month,” he added. Here are the key details of XED Executive IPO: XED Executive IPO structure, price band The total offer size is $12 million (around ₹100 crore), including a fresh issue of $9.6 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of $2.4 million. The company has set the price band at $10-$10.5 per share.

The shares will be listed on the NSE International Exchange and the India International Exchange at GIFT City, and will be traded in US dollar-denominated instruments aimed at overseas investors. XED Executive IPO registrar, lead manager Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Global Horizons Capital Advisors (IFSC) is the book-running lead manager of the issue. XED Executive IPO objective According to the RHP, XED plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for technology capital expenditure of $1.8 million, working capital requirements of $2.4 million, and IPO-related expenses of $1.2 million. The company has also earmarked $4.2 million for general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions. Unlike most Indian IPOs, the company has explicitly allocated funds for inorganic expansion.