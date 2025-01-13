Zepto gets NCLT approval to shift domicile back to India ahead of 2025 IPO

Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited, the Indian entity operating Zepto, has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to become the holding company of the quick commerce unicorn. The company was previously a subsidiary of KiranaKart Pte Ltd in Singapore.

“The Board of Directors of the Petitioner Company believes that the Scheme is in the best interests of the entity and their respective stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees, and creditors,” as per the order dated January 9.

Zepto will not require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Reserve Bank of India, the order read.

Zepto is likely to go public in the second half of 2025.

The move will simplify the holding structure, address competition, and streamline business operations, the NCLT order noted.

In addition to reducing managerial expenditure, the reverse-flipping exercise will assist the company in the “rationalisation of the group structure by reducing the number of legal entities in order to optimise the legal entity structure to be more aligned with the business objective to achieve more business synergies, assist in faster decision-making, ensure significant cost savings, creation of a focused platform for future growth, and simplify the holding structure from the perspective of flexibility in enabling future fund-raising from Indian as well as overseas investors,” the order read.

Reverse flipping refers to the process where companies that initially headquartered overseas shift domicile back to their home country. Fintech startups such as Groww and Razorpay, ed-tech unicorn Eruditus, and e-commerce firms Meesho and Flipkart, among others, are in the queue to relocate to India.

As part of its IPO plans, Zepto recently set up a new entity, Zepto Marketplace Private Limited, to simplify its operations. The new entity was registered on October 22, 2024.

Zepto’s rivals, Zomato-owned Blinkit and Swiggy-owned Instamart, are already listed entities.