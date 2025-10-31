Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / BFSI summit: Top mutual fund CIOs advise caution amid global uncertainty

BFSI summit: Top mutual fund CIOs advise caution amid global uncertainty

Industry leaders said high liquidity and limited supply in certain segments, especially mid- and small-caps, have made deployment challenging and pushed valuations higher

mutual fund, bfsi
Sailesh Raj Bhan, CIO - Equities, Nippon AMC; S Naren, CIO, ICICI AMC; Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO - Debt, SBI AMC; and Rajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPFAS. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Investors should temper expectations and stay cautious as global valuations, especially in US technology stocks, remain elevated, said top mutual fund chief investment officers (CIOs) at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai on Friday.
 
In a panel discussion titled 'One year of poor returns. Does it matter', S Naren (ICICI AMC), Rajeev Thakkar (PPFAS AMC), Sailesh Raj Bhan (Nippon AMC), Mahesh Patil (Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC), and Rajeev Radhakrishnan (SBI AMC), discussed market volatility, India’s underperformance, and the outlook for equities and debt.

Growth temporarily slowed

Patil attributed India’s underperformance to slower earnings and tighter policies. “India’s relative valuations versus other emerging markets had peaked,” he said. “Corporate earnings growth slowed to single digits, and restrictive fiscal and monetary policies added pressure.”
 
However, the industry leaders agreed that the country is back on the growth track. Patil said: “With recent stimulus in the Budget and consumption recovery, we expect improvement ahead. Consumption, which was lagging, should get a boost due to goods and services tax (GST) cuts. Banking sector liquidity has also eased. Hence, corporate earnings growth should pick up.”
 
Meanwhile, Thakkar cautioned against expecting “hyper-normal” returns. “The last 12–15 months have gone by without major stock price movement,” he said. “Earnings have improved, but valuations in certain segments remain exuberant. Don’t expect explosive returns; equities should still outperform bonds over five years, but expectations must be realistic.”

Favourable outlook for debt markets

Radhakrishnan said the macro backdrop is positive for debt investors. “For the first time in years, we are not worried about inflation,” he said. “The RBI has created a favourable environment with policy easing and liquidity support. Fixed income markets now have the potential for stable, moderate returns.”
 
He added that there is "some more elbow room" for the RBI to ease interest rates. "Once that happens, there will possibly be a long pause,” Radhakrishnan said.

Fintechs expanding reach

Bhan said fintech platforms have broadened access to mutual funds. “Fintechs are doing a lot of the heavy lifting by reducing ticket sizes and bringing in new investors,” he said. “As the ecosystem matures, we’ll see more customers return to traditional fund houses.”
 
On the initial public offering (IPO) rush, he added: “In a bull market, supply is natural. It’s our job to ensure we buy the right business at the right price. When valuations look stretched, we prefer to stay cautious.”

Investors carry the risk

Naren said that investors now shoulder most capital allocation risks. “In 2005-07, banks were the primary capital allocators and bore the brunt when things went wrong. Now, the burden has shifted to investors through direct equities, mutual funds, PMS, and alternative investment funds,” he said. “What many people haven’t realised in this cycle is that it’s the investors who are taking on all the risk. Over different cycles, the responsibility for risk has shifted, and this time, it squarely rests on investors.”
 
Thakkar said investors should use the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and GIFT City platforms for global diversification, noting that “overseas is available but it’s just that mutual funds don’t have much interest yet". He cautioned against chasing gold and silver after their sharp rally driven by central bank buying, saying such assets lack cash flow and are “inherently unpredictable".
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mutual fund leaders urge investors to stay the course amid volatility

Premium

Vested Finance opens global mutual fund access to retail investors

Multi-asset funds take divergent paths on gold, silver allocation

Premium

A first: Surge in passive MF folio steals a march on active equity

Mutual funds resume lumpsum investments in silver ETF fund-of-funds

Topics :Business Standard BFSI SummitMutual funds investorsMutual Funds industryMutual FundsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story