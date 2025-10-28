Multi-asset funds take divergent paths on gold, silver allocation

As gold and silver prices scaled new peaks, multi-asset fund managers took divergent routes on their commodity exposure. While half the large schemes pared their allocations to gold and silver over the past year, others increased their bets to capture the rally’s momentum.

At the end of September, the largest scheme — ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund — had 10.5 per cent of its corpus invested in commodities, down from the recent peak of 12.6 per cent in November 2024, shows data from Value Research.

Schemes offered by SBI, Nippon India, UTI, and WhiteOak Capital have also seen a decline in commodity allocation over the past year. However, during the same period, multi-asset allocation funds (MAAFs) of Kotak Mahindra, Aditya Birla Sun Life, DSP, and Tata Mutual Fund increased their exposure to gold and silver.

Commodity allocation in MAAFs is largely concentrated in these two precious metals. Allocation trends shaped by model strategies and tax factors According to experts, the varied allocation patterns are driven by differences in investment models and tax positioning. Only a few schemes allow fund managers to take active tactical calls. “The changes in exposure to gold could be driven by multiple factors ranging from a floor and a cap as per the investment objective to fund managers’ views on demand-supply and price movements. The mark-to-market impact of existing holdings and the relative valuation of other asset classes like equity and debt also play a role,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Allocations are generally model-driven, using variables such as equity valuations, fixed income yields, commodity valuations, interest rate outlook, and economic growth indicators. Momentum-based funds capitalise on gold rally Few schemes, like Samco Multi Asset Fund, also use relative price momentum in their models. “Samco MAAF increased its allocation to gold during the past year as a result of our model-driven investing approach, which identified significant momentum in gold as an asset class, particularly when equities were underperforming,” said Umeshkumar Mehta, CIO, SAMCO Mutual Fund. The scheme had the highest gold allocation among peers at 51 per cent in September.