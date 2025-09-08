Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund surpasses AUM of ₹100 crore in 35 days

Capitalmind Mutual Fund on Monday announced that its first scheme, Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund, has crossed Rs 100 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), achieving the milestone in 35 days.

In a statement, the company said its scheme had "surpassed Rs 100 crore in Assets Under Management as of August 22, 2025 " after launching the fund on July 18.

By September 7, the scheme's asset base had crossed Rs 120 crore, driven by over 5,100 unique investors, more than 1,800 empanelled distributors and 1,600 systematic investment plan (SIP) transactions.

"Crossing Rs 100 crore this quickly is a celebration of our community-- investors, partners, and our team -- who believe a systematic, evidence-based approach belongs at the centre of retail investing," Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind Asset Management, said.