Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund surpasses AUM of ₹100 crore in 35 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Capitalmind Mutual Fund on Monday announced that its first scheme, Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund, has crossed Rs 100 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), achieving the milestone in 35 days.

In a statement, the company said its scheme had "surpassed Rs 100 crore in Assets Under Management as of August 22, 2025 " after launching the fund on July 18.

By September 7, the scheme's asset base had crossed Rs 120 crore, driven by over 5,100 unique investors, more than 1,800 empanelled distributors and 1,600 systematic investment plan (SIP) transactions.

"Crossing Rs 100 crore this quickly is a celebration of our community-- investors, partners, and our team -- who believe a systematic, evidence-based approach belongs at the centre of retail investing," Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind Asset Management, said.

Looking ahead, Capitalmind Mutual Fund said it will deepen SIP participation, strengthen platform and distributor integrations.

In April, Capitalmind Financial Services secured final approval from markets regulator Sebi to commence its mutual fund operations under the name Capitalmind Mutual Fund.

Topics :Mutual Fundsflexi-cap fundsAUM

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

