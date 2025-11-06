SBI greenlights SBI Mutual Fund IPO; valuation seen above ₹1 trillion

Top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to divest its stake in SBI Funds Management (SBIFM) through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026, it said on Thursday. The bank, along with joint venture partner Amundi’s India arm, will dilute a total of 10 per cent stake in the maiden share sale.

SBI will divest 6.3 per cent of SBIFM’s total equity capital through the IPO, subject to regulatory approvals, while Amundi India Holding will divest 3.7 per cent, the bank said in a release.

Currently, SBI and Amundi hold 61.91 per cent and 36.36 per cent stakes, respectively.

What valuation and proceeds is SBI targeting from the listing? The listing is targeted for the first half of calendar 2026, with the promoters eyeing a valuation of over Rs 1 trillion, according to senior SBI executives. They expect to raise Rs 11,000–13,000 crore through the IPO. This is the second time SBI has initiated the process for listing SBIFM. In 2021, the bank had announced plans to sell a 6 per cent stake but later shelved the proposal. How large is SBI Funds Management’s mutual fund business? SBIFM manages Rs 28.3 trillion through mutual fund schemes and its alternate investments vertical. With Rs 12 trillion in assets under management (AUM), SBI Mutual Fund is the largest fund house in India, commanding a 16 per cent share of the mutual fund industry’s total AUM.

SBIFM is set to become the seventh asset management company with mutual fund operations to list on the exchanges. Currently, five AMCs — HDFC, Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life, UTI, and Canara Robeco — are listed. ICICI Prudential AMC is also expected to go public soon, having received regulatory approval for an IPO estimated at Rs 10,000 crore. HDFC AMC has the highest market capitalisation among listed AMCs at Rs 1.2 trillion, followed by Nippon Life India at Rs 55,000 crore. Websites that track unlisted shares currently peg SBIFM’s valuation at around Rs 1.3 trillion. What did SBI say about the rationale behind the IPO?

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said the decision to list SBIFM was based on its sustained performance and industry leadership. “Considering SBIFM’s strong performance and market leadership over the years, it is considered an opportune time to launch the IPO process. Apart from maximising value for existing stakeholders, the IPO will create opportunities for general shareholders, broaden market participation, and enhance product awareness among a wider set of investors,” Setty said. SBIFM will be the third subsidiary of SBI to list on exchanges after SBI Cards & Payment Services and SBI Life Insurance Company. What other SBI subsidiaries could go public next?

The bank is also considering listing its general insurance arm. “SBI General Insurance IPO is next in line. The bank would like it to be among the top three players in the general insurance space,” said another SBI executive. How is the mutual fund industry performing in India? India’s asset management industry, particularly the mutual fund segment, has seen robust growth in recent years, with investor participation expanding amid a sustained stock market rally. Monthly inflows through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have surged to around Rs 30,000 crore, compared with about Rs 8,000 crore in the pre-Covid period.

The IPO of the mutual fund arm will further boost SBI’s capital position and support growth. SBI’s capital adequacy ratio at the end of September was 14.62 per cent as compared to minimum requirement of 12.30 per cent. Its common equity tier-1 (CET-1) capital ratio was at 11.47 per cent. In the July-September quarter, SBI has raised Rs 25,000 crore via QIP which has enhanced its capital position. The rise in investor awareness and the sector’s growth potential have drawn several new players and investments. The number of mutual fund players crossed 50 this year, with eight new licences granted in the past two years. The period has also witnessed the entry of global asset managers such as BlackRock (US), PAG (Hong Kong), and Sanlam (South Africa) through joint ventures and acquisitions of existing fund houses.