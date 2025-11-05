Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund equity buying hits six-month low in October at Rs 17,778 cr

Mutual fund equity buying hits six-month low in October at Rs 17,778 cr

Equity deployment by mutual funds drops sharply as inflows moderate and fund managers turn cautious amid rising valuations and profit booking

Equity Mutual Fund
premium
Some fund managers have voiced concerns about investing in markets at elevated valuations despite steady inflows into equity schemes. | Representational Image
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Equity market deployment by mutual funds (MFs) hit a six-month low in October, indicating a slowdown in fresh inflows into equity MF schemes amid the market recovery.
 
MFs deployed a net Rs 17,778 crore last month (as of October 30), compared to Rs 46,442 crore in September 2025. The buying was even higher at Rs 70,534 crore in August, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
Experts said the decline in MF equity deployment could be attributed to profit booking and rising valuation concerns, as stock prices neared record-high levels.
 
Fund managers turn cautious amid elevated valuations
 
“The net inflows into MF schemes may also have been lower last month, with investors booking profit and taking a more measured approach amid elevated valuations. Fund managers could also be on a wait-and-watch mode due to the ongoing earnings season, preferring to assess company performance before deploying fresh capital,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research.
 
The amount that MFs invest depends largely on the pace of inflows and outflows into active as well as passive equity and hybrid schemes. Additionally, changes in cash positions and adjustments in the equity allocation of hybrid funds affect overall deployment levels.
 
Some fund managers have voiced concerns about investing in markets at elevated valuations despite steady inflows into equity schemes.
 
Equity inflows moderate from July highs
 
Net inflows into active equity schemes have moderated after hitting an all-time high of Rs 42,702 crore in July 2025. In September, investors put in Rs 30,422 crore. The decline has been largely attributed to profit booking as the equity market recovered from the March 2025 lows.
 
The market recovery continued in October, taking benchmark indices closer to their all-time highs. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex gained around 4.5 per cent each in October — their biggest monthly gains in seven months — driven by improved corporate earnings and steady foreign portfolio inflows.
 
Outlook remains mixed for domestic equities
 
The outlook on domestic equities remains mixed.
 
“The earnings–valuation matrix remains relatively unfavourable, helping explain why FPIs still shied away. Internally, a high volume of promoter sales and IPOs has created a supply overhang. Declining return on equity (ROE) amid rising capital requirements for growth, along with the lack of leaders in high tech, has weighed on the Indian market. However, high-frequency indicators point to some uptick in real sectors,” ASK Private Wealth said in a report.
 
“Nifty 50 has run up by a brisk 5 per cent in October 2025 and by 9 per cent in 2025, which, in a low nominal growth environment, sets the stage for a phase of moderate returns till incremental positive growth surprises emerge. Despite modest gains, India’s stock performance is lagging most global markets this year as valuations, though moderated, remain elevated,” ICICI Securities stated in a note.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

