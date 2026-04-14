From flexicap to smallcap: Tracking the funds that held their ground

The downside is more volatile. During D1, the benchmark fell 21.1 per cent. Nippon India Small Cap (-12.6 per cent) and DSP Small Cap (-13.4 per cent) declined less than the index. On the upside, the category delivered strong gains. Bandhan Small Cap ranked first, delivering 53 per cent CAGR in U1.

Note: Leading schemes are based on their 3-yr & 5-yr returns, and Sortino ratio (which is of 3 year period as on February 28). Returns data as on April 9. *For the Upcycle phase of U1, the return is CAGR (compounded annual growth rate). For the other phases, returns are of periods less than a year. Upside/Downside rankings are based on average performance of the schemes during these periods vis-à-vis the rest of the funds in the respective category with over 5 years of track record. D1 refers to downcycle period 1, U1 to upcycle period 1, and so on. Source: Value Research, Bloomberg